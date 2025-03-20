The Science Behind Why Vinegar Is Such A Good Kitchen Cleaner

Keeping your kitchen clean is important for eliminating bacteria for health and safety reasons, but while a quick wipe-down can be helpful, it's essential to do a deep clean periodically. Since store-bought cleaners can be offensive to the nose and skin, many people look for more natural solutions, such as vinegar. Using the liquid as an all-purpose cleaner is a vinegar hack you'll wish you knew sooner because the acetic acid in it breaks down dirt, grease, and mineral deposits without being toxic to you or the environment.

There are different types of vinegar, each with their own uses, but as a multipurpose cleaner, you want to stick with white vinegar because it's colorless and won't stain surfaces like colored alternatives. It's often made from fermenting distilled alcohol to the point that it contains about 5% acetic acid, which is similar to store-bought cleaners.

Understanding how vinegar works requires a little chemistry. Vinegar is highly acidic — white vinegar has a pH of about 2.5, about the same as a lemon juice — but still gentle enough to remove lime soap and mineral deposits from kitchen sinks and drains without damaging the surface. For instance, vinegar works great on limescale, which is mostly calcium carbonate, since the acid breaks it down and turns it into calcium acetate (a salt) and carbon dioxide. The calcium acetate is easily wiped or washed away. Additionally, acetic acid can inhibit the growth of food-borne pathogenic bacteria that can't survive in acidic environments, such as E. coli. Unfortunately, it does not kill off salmonella.