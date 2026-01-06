14 pOpshelf Finds That Will Declutter Your Kitchen
If you find yourself in need of decluttering your kitchen, all it takes is a visit to pOpshelf (if one of its 220+ store locations is near you) or a visit to its website, and you should be able to find just about every item you need to make the room tidier. For anyone unfamiliar, pOpshelf is a store chain owned by Dollar General that focuses on home decor, beauty products, kitchen items, kids' toys, and more — and it boasts "stress-free shopping" on its website. But really, all you need to know is that it has everything that you need to make your kitchen much more organized.
To help you navigate the large selection of pOpshelf items, we've put together a list of all of the best products for kitchen decluttering. This list includes everything from a silverware organizer to food storage containers to more specific items like a tea bag organizer. Puruse this list and see which items will help your specific organizational needs.
Handy silicone storage bin, large
To start, we have a straightforward storage bin that can be used in a few different ways around your kitchen. If you're someone who likes your fridge to be super compartmentalized, you can buy a few of these. Or, these also work for organizing pantry items — store everything from snacks to spices to bags of sugar or flour in here. The storage bin is complete with a silicone handle for even easier access. And after you've bought the bins that you need, be sure to read our guides on genius ways to organize your fridge and the expert-recommended system to organize your pantry.
Buy the large silicone storage bin with a handle from pOpshelf for $5 each or $3.50 on sale.
Real Home 3-tier spice rack
All of your spices — which hopefully you bought from Aldi (here's why) — deserve a special storage spot. This way, it becomes much easier for you to see which spices you have on hand and quickly pick up the ones you need for whatever recipe you're using. This wired spice rack from pOpshelf has three levels, so there's plenty of space for a larger collection. Or, it can be used for organizing other things in your kitchen, such as cooking oils or coffee-making accessories.
Buy the Real Home three-tier spice rack from pOpshelf for $3 or $2.10 on sale.
Joseph Joseph compact cutlery tray
If you hate clutter, then it's absolutely essential that you own some sort of cutlery organizer — otherwise, all of your silverware will very quickly become a messy, indistinguishable pile in your drawer. This compact cutlery tray, which is designed for small spaces, is the simple organizer that you need for this task. It has three large compartments — perfect for spoons, forks, and knives — and two smaller compartments at the top (which you can use for things like teaspoons). Because of the angled designs, these compartments can actually fit quite a few cutlery items despite the overall compact element.
Buy the Joseph Joseph compact cutlery tray from pOpshelf for $8 or $5.60 on sale.
BKLYN Steel Co coffee pod wired storage with lid
If you have a Keurig, a Nespresso, or a similar machine, then you likely have a ton of coffee pods in your house. Just like any other item, it can be easy for these coffee pods to become cluttered or untidy in some way — which is where this wired storage bin comes in. It's the perfect way to keep all of your coffee pods in one place — it holds up to 30 coffee pods or 40 espresso pods.
Buy the coffee pod wired storage container from pOpshelf for $10 or $7 on sale.
Matted white storage container with lid
Here's a simple, straightforward storage container — it has a classic matted white design and is complete with a lid. This is perfect for anyone who is in need of a few simple storage containers and doesn't want anything with too complex a design. Use this container for things like coffee beans, tea bags, flour, or sugar.
Buy the matted white storage container from pOpshelf for $5 each or $3.50 on sale.
Utensils kitchen crock
You need a permanent place to keep all of your cooking utensils — such as spatulas, tongs, spoons, and ladles — and there's arguably no better spot for them than this kitchen crock. It's made of ceramic, has a white glossy finish, and it has "utensils" written on it (so it's perfect for anyone who likes items that are both straightforward and cute).
Buy the "utensils" kitchen crock from pOpshelf for $8.
YouCopia Storemore pan & lid rack
Some kitchen items that are hard to find a spot for include lids, baking sheets, and frying pans. This pan and lid rack is the ideal solution for that problem — it's an 11-inch, adjustable rack that will keep your kitchen items upright and separated from one another. It comes with seven steel wire dividers, so you can place those where they're needed, depending on how many items you need to store and how much space you need for each item.
Buy the YouCopia Storemore pan and lid rack from pOpshelf for $15.
Rectangle seagrass glass food storage
It's always a good idea to have some food storage containers in your kitchen to help keep things tidy. This option is a bit more of a unique food storage container, as it has an exterior seagrass basket that covers the glass container — it makes it just a little bit more interesting and aesthetically pleasing to have food storage on your counter. The seagrass basket is removable, so it's very easy to clean the glass container. Then, it comes with an airtight bamboo lid to seal things off. Use this container for anything that needs to stay fresh, whether refrigerated or room temperature.
Buy the seagrass glass food storage container from pOpshelf for $8 each.
Smart Design cabinet storage shelf rack, medium, white
This simple shelf rack — which is made of white steel — can be used for a number of purposes in your kitchen, all of which will help you get the clutter under control. For example, you can stick it in your cabinet to organize your plates, mugs, and bowls. Because you can use the room underneath the shelf, you essentially double the shelf space in any given cabinet. You can also keep it out on your kitchen counter and use it to store anything you have sitting out there. Perhaps you need some help organizing your coffee station — use this shelf to store coffee beans, espresso cups, or your collection of coffee syrups (including, hopefully, the unexpected syrup you need to try in your coffee: Rhubarb syrup).
Buy the white steel storage shelf rack from pOpshelf for $5 each.
Core Bamboo 5-section bamboo & acrylic tea organizer
If you're more of a tea lover than a coffee drinker, then you probably have a ton of tea bags somewhere in your kitchen. And if that's the case, then this is the organizer you need. It's made of bamboo with a clear acrylic lid (so you can easily see what you have in there) and has five sections for various tea bags. Not only is it practical, but it makes for a fun display of your tea bag collection. And while we're on the subject of teas, we suggest adding Trader Joe's organic ginger turmeric herbal tea to your selection — we placed this one in the top spot of our ranking of 14 TJ's teas.
Buy the bamboo tea organizer from pOpshelf for $10.
Store & More food storage canister
Here's another option for keeping food fresh: This 50.7-ounce Store & More food storage canister. It holds over 6 cups of food, is made of plastic with a silicone base, and is clear so that you can always see what's in it. Use this to store dry goods, such as flour or cereal, or refrigerated foods or leftovers.
Buy the Store & More food storage canister from pOpshelf for $5 each.
YouCopia Upspace bottle organizer
If you have multiple reusable water bottles in your house, then it helps to have a specific place to store them — such as this bottle organizer from pOpshelf. This shelf has two tiers and fits about six water bottles (up to 20 pounds). Plus, the shelves are no-roll, so even if they're not full, the water bottles still won't roll around.
Buy the YouCopia Upspace bottle organizer shelf from pOpshelf for $15.
Cleaning caddy with wooden handle
Just like you need to keep your kitchen decluttered, you also need to keep it clean — and you need a spot to keep all of those cleaning supplies. This is the perfect solution for that: It's a cleaning caddy that's complete with a handle to make it super easy to carry around the kitchen with you on cleaning day. It also says "cleaning" in the same fun, straightforward way as the "utensils" kitchen crock. The caddy has multiple interior compartments, so you keep supplies separate.
Buy the cleaning caddy from pOpshelf for $12.
Wood shelving unit, 2-tier
For the last item on this list, we have a two-tier wood shelving unit that you can use for many different purposes in your kitchen. Just like the simple white metal shelf, this can sit on your kitchen counter for you to neatly store any miscellaneous items that you have lying around. It can store mugs or small bowls, or it can store cooking oils and sprays. Set it up on your kitchen counter and see what works best on the shelf — and you may even end up buying a second one to continue the organizing.
Buy the two-tier wood shelving unit from pOpshelf for $15.