16 Common Pancake Mistakes Everyone Makes

If you've decided to make pancakes from scratch rather than relying on store-bought mix, congratulations! Pancakes are surprisingly easy to make at home and you'll have total control over what is — and isn't — in them, which means you can avoid any additives.

However, don't be fooled into thinking that making from-scratch pancakes is a walk in the park. There are some common mistakes that everyone makes when cooking pancakes. Once you're aware of these pitfalls, you can avoid them to ensure your pancakes are perfect crowd-pleasers every time.

We've rounded up 16 of the most common mistakes — we'll dive into what problems they cause and how to avoid them. We'll also provide some advice on what you should do instead to ensure your pancakes come out fluffy, light, and delicious. What are you waiting for? Your friends and family are going to be queuing up for a short stack — or a full stack — of the best pancakes they've ever tasted!