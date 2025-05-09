Using Store-Bought Biscuit Mix Is Your Sneaky Hack For Homemade Pizza Dough
Sometimes, you want a homemade pizza night, but you don't have the time or ingredients to make dough from scratch. Traditional pizza dough with yeast can be a lot of work — it needs to sit and proof until it doubles in size. And if your yeast is old or you don't use it properly, the dough won't proof at all. But if you scan your pantry and see a box of biscuit mix like Bisquick, you're in luck. All you need is a dry biscuit mix, hot water, and a splash of olive oil for a sneaky homemade pizza dough hack. That's right — just two ingredients can make a super quick version of pizza dough.
The same way canned biscuits are perfect for making homemade mini pizzas, biscuit mix is the perfect base for a full-size pie. All you need is 1½ cups of biscuit mix, ⅓ cup of hot water, and 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Mix them until the dough is formed, just as you would when making biscuits, then let it sit for 10 minutes in a covered bowl somewhere warm, and you've got fresh pizza dough.
Tips for using biscuit dough pizza crust
Once you've rested your biscuit mix, you can roll it out or just press it out in a greased pizza pan of your choice — 12-inch round or rectangular both work. Brushing the top of the dough with olive oil will ensure it gets nice and crispy. You can top the pizza any way you want with your favorite sauce, cheese, and other ingredients. If you're making your own pizza sauce, remember not to pre-cook it, as it will dilute the tomato flavor.
The oven should be at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for biscuit dough pizza. Keep an eye on it once it's in the oven to gauge when it's done. The dough will turn golden brown, and the cheese will be bubbling after about 15 minutes. If you want an even cheesier version of biscuit dough pizza, take your Red Lobster Cheddar Bay biscuit mix and make a pizza.