Using Store-Bought Biscuit Mix Is Your Sneaky Hack For Homemade Pizza Dough

Sometimes, you want a homemade pizza night, but you don't have the time or ingredients to make dough from scratch. Traditional pizza dough with yeast can be a lot of work — it needs to sit and proof until it doubles in size. And if your yeast is old or you don't use it properly, the dough won't proof at all. But if you scan your pantry and see a box of biscuit mix like Bisquick, you're in luck. All you need is a dry biscuit mix, hot water, and a splash of olive oil for a sneaky homemade pizza dough hack. That's right — just two ingredients can make a super quick version of pizza dough.

The same way canned biscuits are perfect for making homemade mini pizzas, biscuit mix is the perfect base for a full-size pie. All you need is 1½ cups of biscuit mix, ⅓ cup of hot water, and 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Mix them until the dough is formed, just as you would when making biscuits, then let it sit for 10 minutes in a covered bowl somewhere warm, and you've got fresh pizza dough.