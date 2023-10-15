A Dollop Of Pesto Is The Easy Ingredient To Effortlessly Upgrade Tomato Soup

Though premade pesto is readily available to purchase in grocery stores, not all pesto is the same. Before reaching for a jar to dollop onto your tomato soup, take some time to read the ingredients label and decide which pesto style appeals most to you.

There are plenty of variations on the classic preparation featuring pine nuts and basil. The word "pesto" itself in Italian simply "refers to anything that is crushed," according to Italian cookbook author Laura Lazzaroni. While this word, in a culinary sense, traditionally does refer to a pesto alla Genovese (the bright green and herbaceous pesto most of us are used to), riffs on this classic sauce abound.

Pesto alla Trapanese, or red pesto, for example, hails from Sicily. It features toasted almonds in place of pine nuts, as well as fresh or sun-dried tomatoes incorporated right into the sauce. Kale pesto is another popular variation, made with leafy Tuscan kale instead of basil. Some pestos substitute in less-expensive walnuts instead of pine nuts.

With such a simple recipe, these slight differences in ingredients are very noticeable in taste, and will affect your tomato soup in turn. Kale is more earthy and peppery than basil, for example, and may harmonize with the acidity of the soup in a different way. Still, though classic Genovese-style pesto pairs beautifully with tomato soup, it never hurts to experiment with other varieties as well. You might find an unlikely flavor combination that speaks to you.