9 Comfort Foods You Ate If You Grew Up On The West Coast

Everyone, no matter where they are in the world, has their own form of comfort food. Foods that go by this term, which are often fairly rich, hearty, and made largely from carbohydrates and fats, provide solace in times of stress while also evoking a feeling of nostalgia. Things are no different on the West Coast. The comfort dishes that folks in Washington, Oregon, and California turn to are warming, soothing affairs, and combine the typically available ingredients of the regions with an attentiveness to food's ability to deliver therapy and relief, and to make us feel like we're kids again.

Having said this, what comfort food can look like on the West Coast varies considerably, depending on where you are. In Washington and Oregon, comfort foods can be defined by the styles and produce of the Pacific Northwest, with more of a focus on locally-grown ingredients like marionberries or fish like salmon, which thrive in cooler waters. Further down South, in California, comfort foods like carne asada fries or California burritos speak to the rich influence of Mexican cuisine and cooking styles on the region. No matter where you're eating them, though, these foods guarantee to make you feel restored.