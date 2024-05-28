Here's What Makes Seattle-Style Hot Dogs A Regional Specialty

At the tail end of the 1980s, bagel salesperson Hadley Long began serving up his bready wares with a smear of cream cheese and a selection of vegetarian fixings. When customers kept asking for hot dogs, despite initial hesitation, he dove headlong (or rather, Hadley Long) into the hot dog game. A traditional dog just wouldn't do for Long, so he enlisted Dale Jones of Seattle's Bagel Deli to custom make bialy sticks (a bun made with bagel dough, but without the boiling step), which he could craft into the perfect hot dog package. Because of the beginnings of his culinary career, the fact that Long chose to slap cream cheese on a bagel dough bun shouldn't come as a surprise.

Aside from cream cheese, today there's little consensus over the spread that constitutes Seattle-style. Long himself told The Seattle Times, "It's the bun and the cream cheese. You can put whatever toppings you want." To this day, Long insists that for his style of hot dog, simple is superior. When he enjoys his weekly Seattle-style dog, he adds just one ingredient in addition to the cream cheese, which he regularly changes. Some standards, like Dijon mustard, rotate through his repertoire. Sometimes, he'll branch into less traditional territory, and give his hot dog a kick with an exciting ingredient like kimchi. Because of the creator's casual take on toppings, the current state of the Seattle-style dog is far from consistent.