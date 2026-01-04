The Starbucks Drink Reddit Says Helps Curb Nicotine Cravings

For years, people have said that Starbucks burns their beans. Starbucks itself describes its standard espresso as having "rich and caramelly notes," but to many others it tastes smoky and ashy. It's understandable because beans roasted to be as black and oily as Starbucks' Espresso Roast typically have some amount of carbon in them. It's precisely this flavor profile that is helping some people on Reddit overcome their nicotine cravings with what is being called the Cigarette Drink.

The drink is a black tea, lemonade, and a shot of espresso. No sweetener is added. One employee made it for themselves and reported on Reddit that "It tasted like dragging your tongue across a decade-old ashtray." Another employee claims people order this drink when they're trying to get over smoking. To be clear, unless anyone is steeping their own Zyn in a Cigarette Drink, there is no nicotine in this. It is more of a Proustian memory that the drink supplies to satisfy cravings. Somehow, we don't see this becoming as popular as the secret menu item that tastes just like an Andes Mint.