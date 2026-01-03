Think Twice Before Throwing Fruit Scraps Outside

Walk a food-motivated dog around your neighborhood, and you'll realize how many edible scraps are tossed to the ground outside. It's tempting to think that tossing fruit scraps like apple cores and orange peels is harmless or even beneficial, but it does have consequences. These bits and pieces don't end up decomposing before they attract animals.

It's true, your one banana peel is not going to upset the environment by itself. If you were the only person doing it, the effect on nature would be minimal. The problem is that when many people toss their food scraps into the outdoors, animals start to see places populated by people as food sources. Wild animals should not learn to find their meals around trails full of people. Not only does it create potential for unsafe interactions, but it also leads to unhealthy diets lacking in the necessary variety of foods.

Even worse is tossing scraps out the car window. One of the leading causes of accidents involving cars hitting wild animals is food on the side of the road. Next time you are eating a mandarin in the wilderness, save the peel for your garden to make your tomatoes extra delicious in the summer.