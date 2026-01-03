We've Tried Every LongHorn Steakhouse Side. Here's Why The Mac And Cheese Stands Out

Steakhouse sides can make or break a meal, even if the steak itself is good. A table full of mediocre dishes shows that the kitchen only knows how to choose a good cut of steak and cook it properly. Our recent ranking of every side dish available at LongHorn Steakhouse found that, for the most part, the chain's options fared well. There was one clear winner, though: mac and cheese. The texture of the sauce, pasta, and Parmesan bread crumbs all combined to make a winning side.

The flavors were well balanced between the cheese, smokey bacon, and onion, and it had just the right amount of creaminess. The shape of the cavatappi pasta held the cheese sauce well. Everything tasted natural. Our reviewer ordered all the sides to go and tasted them alongside the steak to see how well they did their job of complementing the main course. Another factor that pushed the mac and cheese up in the rankings was its size. It was just the right amount to complement the steak and not overwhelm it.