Texas Roadhouse Changed This Fan-Favorite Dish For The Worse, According To Customers

Sometime around 2018, Texas Roadhouse changed its menu for the worse. It's hard to pinpoint exactly when it happened — after all, the restaurant never sent out a press release announcing that it was altering a unique and beloved dish to be mediocre. We do know, however, that 2018 was when people started noticing a difference in the way the chain was making its Chicken Critters.

Chicken Critters are essentially just chicken fingers. Before 2018, the dish consisted of chicken covered in a light and crispy breading that was fried perfectly, similar to tempura. Today's version, according to many people on Reddit, are just like the chicken fingers you can find at any other restaurant, and they pale in comparison to the original. "Life without them isn't as good," opined a distraught fan. In a Change.org petition, one person described the new version as "bland" and "grease soaked."

Fans of the dish have started multiple Change.org petitions in hopes of convincing Texas Roadhouse to reverse its years-long error. So far, however, the dish has not seen a return to its reported former glory.