Declutter Your Fridge Thanks To This Dollar Tree Solution

Tired of dealing with a disordered fridge? Instead of turning to expensive solutions, look to Dollar Tree! The affordable store stocks useful book bins that are perfect for decluttering those jumbled shelves.

Designed for storing folders, papers, and documents, Dollar Tree's Teaching Tree book bins work equally as well as low-effort fridge organizers. Made of wipeable plastic, each bin has a height of 8.6 inches and a width of 4.5 inches, which means they can easily fit on a refrigerator shelf. They're ideal for storing fresh produce, such as fruits, herbs, and vegetables, as well as packages of cheese, deli meats, and more. Better yet, the tall sides make them useful for safely storing tall bottles of condiments, pickles, and milk; you can pull the bins out to grab whatever you need without worrying that they'll clatter over, fall out, or make a mess. If your shelves are prone to getting messy, Dollar Tree placemats are great for catching fridge spills. Having said that, if you organize your fridge weekly, there's less risk of leaks and splatters.

Each book bin has a rim running around it so you can connect them together easily, creating a pair of units for storing similar items if desired. Plus, there's plenty of room on the front for you to stick on labels. This move will allow you to keep close tabs on items that are running out or need to be discarded, as well as use up any food that's due to expire.