Declutter Your Fridge Thanks To This Dollar Tree Solution
Tired of dealing with a disordered fridge? Instead of turning to expensive solutions, look to Dollar Tree! The affordable store stocks useful book bins that are perfect for decluttering those jumbled shelves.
Designed for storing folders, papers, and documents, Dollar Tree's Teaching Tree book bins work equally as well as low-effort fridge organizers. Made of wipeable plastic, each bin has a height of 8.6 inches and a width of 4.5 inches, which means they can easily fit on a refrigerator shelf. They're ideal for storing fresh produce, such as fruits, herbs, and vegetables, as well as packages of cheese, deli meats, and more. Better yet, the tall sides make them useful for safely storing tall bottles of condiments, pickles, and milk; you can pull the bins out to grab whatever you need without worrying that they'll clatter over, fall out, or make a mess. If your shelves are prone to getting messy, Dollar Tree placemats are great for catching fridge spills. Having said that, if you organize your fridge weekly, there's less risk of leaks and splatters.
Each book bin has a rim running around it so you can connect them together easily, creating a pair of units for storing similar items if desired. Plus, there's plenty of room on the front for you to stick on labels. This move will allow you to keep close tabs on items that are running out or need to be discarded, as well as use up any food that's due to expire.
Dollar Tree book bins come in four colors
Each Dollar Tree book bin costs $1.25 and comes in black, white, blue, or pink. You can purchase several in the same color to create a fridge with a uniform aesthetic or use the different colors to your advantage. For example, you could use the white bins for produce and the blue bins for meats or dairy products. Using colors can also be useful for younger children who are unable to read the labels on the front to identify where their snacks are.
Teaching Tree book bins can be placed inside freezer drawers, too, to separate bags of veggies, snacks, or frozen meals you've prepared for later. As each item is stored upright, like a line of books on a shelf, versus stacked on top of each other in a messy pile, you'll be able to find exactly what you need in seconds. Another Dollar Tree solution that makes organizing your fridge or freezer a breeze is plastic storage bins. They can be set side by side on the shelf to create designated spots for produce, condiments, and packaged goods. Plus, because they're clear, you can see exactly what's inside without having to move things around or open up containers.