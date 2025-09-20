Say Goodbye To Messy Fridge Leaks With A Double-Duty Dollar Tree Fix

It can be quite annoying when things leak in your fridge. Not only does it get smelly quickly, but to clean it out, you have to take out all of your perishables and struggle to reach into the shelving while all the cold air leaks out and into your house. Fortunately, while you can't always prevent spills from happening, you can make them easier to clean up while simultaneously making your fridge more fun — and all it takes is a few cheap placemats from the Dollar Tree.

The Dollar Tree sells lots of different colored vinyl placemats for the slightly higher than typical price of $1.50 on the brand's website. These placemats have fun designs that can liven up your fridge, but more importantly, they can catch any spills or stains that would otherwise end up straight on your fridge shelves. Then, when it comes time to clean up, you can simply pull the placemats out and wash them in the sink. Not only is it easier to wash than the shelf, but you won't have to displace as many items or leave the fridge wide open while you desperately try to get a stain in the furthest corners. Instead, cleanup is as easy as scrubbing the placemat with soap, rinsing it, and leaving it to dry before putting it back in the fridge. This is especially handy if you're someone who likes to clean up the kitchen nightly, as it cuts down on cleanup time every day.