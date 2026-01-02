Ree Drummond Absolutely Loves This Kitchen Countertop Material
If you've spent any time watching the Pioneer Woman make homemade meals for her cowboy, you've probably taken note of the countertops that grace her kitchen. Ree Drummond has several different types of countertops, including granite around the perimeter of her kitchen, but the countertop that she truly favors is that which graces her island, and it is made out of stainless steel.
What makes her stainless steel countertop so beloved? Drummond revealed that its best quality is that it cannot be hurt. She wrote on her website, "It does scratch, yes, but once you get over the initial gouge, you realize that the scratches are what contribute to the overall look." But she also lauded this countertop material for its nonporous surface. Nick it, spill red wine on it, roll out that quick and flaky pie crust on it, stainless steel is forgiving, and it is easy to clean. She explained, "Once a month or so, I scrub it up with Bar Keeper's Friend, and it makes it look gorgeous. It was cheap, and I wound up liking it even more than the granite."
It can last a lifetime
Some kitchen upgrades aren't worth the money or the effort; however, once you find out how much she paid for this countertop, you will want to add stainless steel to your list of best kitchen decor tips from Ree Drummond. The cookbook author shared that if she had done the island in granite, she would have paid $4000 for it, but by going to a sheet metal fabricator "in the big city," she only paid approximately $650.
If you are considering stainless steel for your own kitchen countertops, keep in mind that it comes in all types of finishes, including a brushed steel, which can help hide fingerprints. Additionally, stainless steel is all about the gauge. The smaller the gauge, the stronger and thicker the material. It also comes with a bigger price tag than lower-gauge stainless steel. For your home kitchen, you want somewhere between 16 and 18-gauge stainless steel to avoid denting.
Stainless steel is heat-resistant, rust-resistant, and aesthetically pleasing to the eye. While it doesn't absorb odors or germs, it does need to be wiped down and sanitized, but that's pretty low-maintenance. Stainless steel countertops can last a lifetime, making them a wise investment.