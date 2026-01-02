Ree Drummond Absolutely Loves This Kitchen Countertop Material

If you've spent any time watching the Pioneer Woman make homemade meals for her cowboy, you've probably taken note of the countertops that grace her kitchen. Ree Drummond has several different types of countertops, including granite around the perimeter of her kitchen, but the countertop that she truly favors is that which graces her island, and it is made out of stainless steel.

What makes her stainless steel countertop so beloved? Drummond revealed that its best quality is that it cannot be hurt. She wrote on her website, "It does scratch, yes, but once you get over the initial gouge, you realize that the scratches are what contribute to the overall look." But she also lauded this countertop material for its nonporous surface. Nick it, spill red wine on it, roll out that quick and flaky pie crust on it, stainless steel is forgiving, and it is easy to clean. She explained, "Once a month or so, I scrub it up with Bar Keeper's Friend, and it makes it look gorgeous. It was cheap, and I wound up liking it even more than the granite."