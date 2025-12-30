Steer Clear Of This Chain's Chicken Pot Pie At All Costs

The frozen version of Boston Market's chicken pot pie seems to fare a little better. On Reddit, people generally like it, saying it's a solid second best after Marie Callender's. Our ranking of frozen pot pies has them placed in the same order, but we have them both behind the options from Willow Tree and Centerville Pie Co.

One poster says of the Boston Market pot pie, "the sauce is a bit on the thin side, but the overall flavor, chicken, crust, and more is exceptional." They aren't alone in finding the sauce to be lacking, with one commenter giving it an "8.5/10" due to everything about it being good aside from the thin sauce. Another Reddit commenter takes issue with the meat, saying "the crust is amazing, but sometimes the chicken has a weird texture."

Another Reddit thread is full of commenters with similarly varied reviews. Most commenters agree that the pot pie is the best when cooked in the oven instead of the microwave. "The only way it tastes decent or good is if you bake it off completely in the oven, and you have to leave it in there about ten minutes longer than directed to get a really well-baked top crust," instructed a helpful commenter.