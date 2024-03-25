Boston Market Used To Be A Thriving Chain. What Happened?

After being founded in 1985, Boston Chicken enjoyed a period of impressive success. The company grew from one initial restaurant to 83 by 1993. That same year, Boston Chicken was floated on the stock market. Shares were sold at the high price of $20. After the initial release, the stock promptly doubled in value, reflecting the esteem in which Boston Chicken was held in.

In 1995, Boston Chicken rebranded itself as Boston Market. At the same time, the restaurant chain greatly diversified its offerings by introducing deli sandwiches and other classic dishes, such as meatloaf, to its menu. In an interview with Supermarket News, Saad Nadhir, who was vice chairman of Boston Market at the time, said, "We've always said that Boston Chicken is more than just chicken. Adding ham, turkey and [meatloaf] is a way to leverage our terrific locations, increase customer frequency and stay ahead of customer demand."

The company accelerated its expansion and grew to 970 restaurants by 1996. Boston Market also announced plans to open 2,700 further restaurants between 1996 to 2003, and was even eyeing the possibility of expanding outside the United States. These audacious plans suggested that Boston Market would open approximately 350 new restaurants per year — an incredibly difficult task for any restaurant brand to manage.