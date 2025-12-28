10 Tips For Getting The Most Out Of Your Hotel Room Coffee

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Let's be honest, hotel room coffee's not the best. Although hotels are increasingly investing in their coffee game and bringing better and more interesting brews and blends to their restaurants and cafés, their offer still falls short in the room itself. A lot of the time, your best-case scenario is a coffee machine and some espresso pods, which can offer a serviceable, but not mindblowing cup of Joe. What's more common, though, is a couple of sachets of instant coffee, which may be good in pasta sauce, but usually isn't great to drink. Put that together with a tiny cup of milk and a cup that looks as though it's seen better days, and it's not exactly a coffee lover's dream location.

Well, folks, it doesn't have to be this way. There are actually a surprising number of ways to improve your hotel room coffee to turn what can be a pretty bland cup into something a lot more special. From the water you use to how you treat the machine, to what you do with the milk, countless little tips and tricks can extract the most flavor possible. Plus, if you're willing to pack certain items into your suitcase, you can make a barista-style cup in no time.