We Tried Girl Scout's New Exploremores, And They Took A Detour From Rocky Road

When Girl Scouts began selling cookies, the sweet treats were made right in the Scouts' homes. They would wrap the cookies in wax paper, seal them with a sticker, and sell the cookies door to door. Cookie sales began as sporadic endeavors for scouts to finance their activities before the bright idea spread and eventually became the commercially produced varieties we know today.

As a former Girl Scout, to me, there are few simple delights as tasty as opening a new box of cookies. Though Peanut Butter Patties and Trefoils will always have my heart, there are plenty of Girl Scout cookie flavors out there, and I love trying out a new one when it comes out, challenging the lineup for my favorite flavor. In the 2026 cookie season, your favorite Girl Scout will be offering chocolate cookies called Exploremores, and I was lucky enough to get an advanced taste test before cookie season officially kicks off on January 6.