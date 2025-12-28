Avoid Using This Tool When Cleaning Your Toaster Oven

If you're a keen cook, the residue from cooking fats and grease that's arisen from making your favorite dishes can land on appliances that aren't anywhere near the stove, such as your toaster oven. Other times, a layer of grime can gather on the surface if it's simply been too long between cleans. While you might want to reach for heavy-duty cleaning agents to tackle any stubborn food debris, there's one tool you must never use on your toaster oven: steel wool.

Steel wool is made of many thin metal filaments that cling together in a bundle. These strands can appear soft, but they actually have an abrasive character that makes them useful for removing grime and rust from tough surfaces like oven racks, grill grates, and tools. Steel wool comes in different grades, like sandpaper, which means they run the gamut from super-fine to extremely coarse, depending on what type of job you need them for.

Using steel wool to clean a toaster oven isn't advised because it can abrade its surface, causing unsightly scratches and scrapes, as well as damage any protective layers. This is particularly true of toaster ovens that are finished with stainless steel. You shouldn't use steel wool to clean a microwave for the same reason. The texture of the wool can also scratch the glass window at the front, leaving it looking cloudy and marked.