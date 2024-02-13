The Type Of Cleaner That Should Never Touch Your Dutch Oven

Ask any veteran cook what their favorite kitchen hardware is and they may very well say a Dutch oven. These thick vessels can be used to cook everything from Irish quick bread to pasta. Many models are covered with a colorful enamel finish that is smooth to the touch and shiny. They're crafted with thick walls (often made of cast iron) and sport a tight-fitting lid. Because of this construction, Dutch ovens are quite heavy and are excellent at holding heat. This impressive heat-retention ability is what makes them such a versatile and unique kitchen tool.

After a large meal, Dutch ovens can end up holding quite a mess. Whether you're dealing with splattered chili or the gooey remnants of a homemade mac n cheese, you'll need to properly clean your oven before its next use. However, employing the wrong cleaning techniques can alter the look of your pot and potentially even ruin its seasoning. Before you grab your steel wool, it's essential that you understand the safe way to scrub out your enameled cast iron. Be especially careful to steer clear of citrus-based cleaners, which can damage a Dutch oven's exterior.