The Grocery Giant That's Even Cheaper Than Walmart

Walmart is a well-known leader in affordable everything, from tires to jeans to groceries. And, with over 4,000 stores nationwide having some kind of grocery department, it's a common choice for grocery shopping on a budget. Although Walmart's reputation for affordability is well-earned, there's another grocery chain that tends to be even cheaper.

With around 2,600 American locations, Aldi doesn't have quite as many stores as Walmart, but shoppers with access to both have generally noticed that Aldi has lower prices, especially if you rely on its high-quality store brands. For instance, a 13-ounce package of Aldi's knockoff Chips Ahoy cookies currently costs $2.75. Walmart's corresponding cookie product? $3.00.

When it comes to variety of inventory and keeping products in stock, Walmart wins the day. It's a much larger company with significantly bigger stores, meaning more money to buy inventory and more space to keep things stocked. And some products are cheaper at Walmart. But saving the most money possible will mean some trips to Aldi as well.