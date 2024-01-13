Walmart Vs Aldi: Which Chain Sells The Cheapest Eggs?
Consistently ranked as one of, if not the cheapest grocery store chain in the United States, Aldi is a favorite among budget-friendly shoppers. Aldi keeps its prices cheap by ditching the name brands and only opting for store-brand products. Walmart is close in competition with Aldi's prices when it comes to many staple grocery items, but price breakdowns have consistently shown Aldi coming out on top with the lowest prices. But Walmart seems to have beaten Aldi at the low-cost grocery game when it comes to one product: eggs.
If large white eggs are your go-to choice when you shop, you may want to consider buying them at Walmart over Aldi. When it comes to white eggs, which are almost always cheaper than brown eggs, Aldi's affordable Goldhen eggs still come out to be about 12 cents more expensive than Walmart's cheapest offering, a 12 count of Great Value large white eggs. Take note, these are comparisons of both chains' store-brand offerings, with Aldi offering no name-brand options too.
The type of egg you buy matters
Take a closer look at both Walmart and Aldi's online sites and you'll find a few key differences based on the type of egg you're looking to buy. If you decide to shop name-brand at Walmart or prefer to buy free-range eggs, you'll be paying more. As of January 2024, Walmart offers non-organic cage-free brown eggs at $2.66 a dozen depending on the location, which is a competitive low cost. A 12-count of pasture-raised large eggs at Aldi will cost you $5.49.
Looking to buy eggs in bulk? Walmart offers large white eggs in 18- and 24-count carton options at $4.72 and $5.67, respectively. Aldi, however, does not seem to offer cartons of eggs larger than a dozen, at least not on its website. After the major spike in egg prices in 2022, these subtle price variations can make a big difference especially with "eggflation" possibly back on the rise (via USA Today).
How egg prices can vary at both stores
Although you can make a decent comparison between Walmart and Aldi's egg prices online, the only true way to find out which store has the cheaper option is by heading to your local Walmart and Aldi and checking the prices in-store. Aldi states that its pricing can vary based on location due to production costs, local regulations, and consumer demand. Generally speaking, you can expect a price difference living in a big city compared to a suburban town.
As low-cost stores, Aldi and Walmart both do not offer price matching with other competitors. Walmart's only offer for price matching is for products specifically found on its website. Aside from events like the Avian flu outbreak in 2022 that caused egg prices to skyrocket, anticipated factors such as seasonal demand can cause egg prices to increase. But for now, if you're shopping online at Walmart or Aldi, Walmart's prices are better than Aldi for standard white eggs and cage-free brown eggs.