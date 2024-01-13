Walmart Vs Aldi: Which Chain Sells The Cheapest Eggs?

Consistently ranked as one of, if not the cheapest grocery store chain in the United States, Aldi is a favorite among budget-friendly shoppers. Aldi keeps its prices cheap by ditching the name brands and only opting for store-brand products. Walmart is close in competition with Aldi's prices when it comes to many staple grocery items, but price breakdowns have consistently shown Aldi coming out on top with the lowest prices. But Walmart seems to have beaten Aldi at the low-cost grocery game when it comes to one product: eggs.

If large white eggs are your go-to choice when you shop, you may want to consider buying them at Walmart over Aldi. When it comes to white eggs, which are almost always cheaper than brown eggs, Aldi's affordable Goldhen eggs still come out to be about 12 cents more expensive than Walmart's cheapest offering, a 12 count of Great Value large white eggs. Take note, these are comparisons of both chains' store-brand offerings, with Aldi offering no name-brand options too.