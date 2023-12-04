Is Beef Cheaper At Aldi Or Walmart?

Beef is a fundamental food in many homes, but ever-increasing prices make it a less appealing dinner option. Meanwhile, both Aldi and Walmart have a reputation for stocking affordable groceries across multiple categories, including meat. But which grocery store is the most affordable when it comes to essentials like beef? It's worth noting that prices at both chains can fluctuate depending on where you live, so your bill may vary based on your location. However, Business Insider reports that Aldi is the preferred establishment when it comes to beef and other types of meat, at least based on prices in 2022 in Rochester, New York.

In this instance, customers can earn the biggest savings when purchasing larger quantities of meat, as Aldi's prices per pound ware generally lower than prices at Walmart. This is true of strip steak, which is currently priced at $12.97 per pound on the Walmart website. A direct comparison can't be made, however, since Aldi does not list prices on its website. It does appear that the discount grocery chain has an advantage over Walmart when it comes to beef, assuming you have the money and storage space for bulk purchasing.