The Simple Step You Can't Forget For Melty Game Day Sliders

Sliders are a crowd favorite on gameday, which is why they made Daily Meal's ranking of the most popular Super Bowl party foods. They are small, flavorful, and easy to customize, but one simple step can transform your sliders from good to unforgettable: Steaming the buns and melting the cheese directly over onion-covered mini patties in the final minutes of cooking. Why onions? They're critical for authentic sliders because aside from their fantastic flavor, they help keep the meat from overcooking, thanks to the moisture they release.

This step turns a regular slider into a melt-in-your-mouth must-have. Steaming helps the slider's components meld together so each bite is uniform and savory, with a super soft bun and even heat distribution. Once the burger is nearly finished and the onions are perfectly cooked, immediately top each patty with a slice of cheese and place the bun tops directly on top of the cheese.

Next, add a small splash of water to the skillet and cover it. The water creates steam, which melts the cheese to gooey perfection, softens the buns, and infuses them with a subtle onion aroma. This is one reason sliders aren't just mini burgers. Sliders have that special texture and taste that put them in a class of their own.