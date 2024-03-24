Why Phở Is Considered A Traditional Vietnamese Breakfast Dish

We don't know exactly what led to pho's creation in the first place. We know where and when it originated: In the late 19th and early 20th centuries in northern Vietnam. As far as what led to its evolution, though, we're basically going off guess-work. It's possible it evolved from the French meat and vegetable stew known as pot-au-feu (France colonized Vietnam until the mid-1900s), but it may instead derive from a Chinese beef noodle dish, the name of which contains a character with the phonetic pronunciation "fuh."

Commonly eaten before 9 a.m., pho has long been a favorite choice for breakfast in Vietnam, particularly for workers with physically demanding jobs. In addition to its inherent lightness, it's also a hot soup — and Vietnam is a tropical country. This means that the coolest parts of the day are generally in the morning, so that's the time when you're more likely to want to be warmed up.

Conversely, all of the things that make pho a great choice for breakfast have made it a much harder sell at dinnertime. You're not as concerned with lightness at dinner since you're going to be going to sleep soon anyway, and pho is not nearly as substantial as other soup options. It's also going to be a lot hotter at night, making hot soup less appealing.