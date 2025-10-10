The Kitchen Essential Everyone Forgets To Clean (& It's Not The Sink)

The last thing anyone wants is a funky smell in the kitchen. The worst part is there are so many potential sources of bad odors in one room — from the sink to the fridge, to the hard-to-reach spots that seem impossible to clean. Not to pile more onto your plate, but we have to remind you of one more thing that you're probably forgetting to clean: the trash can. And not the trash in it, but the can itself.

But how can this be if you are using a trash bag? Over time, trash finds a way into the bin itself. There can be little tears in the bag or bits of food stuck to the lid, or maybe the bag isn't fully wrapped over the edges. Little bits and pieces will build up in the container and, thanks to the warmth and lack of air flow, grow bacteria and become pretty nasty. The kind of gnarly that not even boiling fresh rosemary can counteract. This is why we recommend you clean it out once a week to once a month, depending on the state of your container, while taking out the garbage.