Store-Bought Alfredo Sauce Hack: Add This Ingredient For More Flavor

It takes a lot of work to make dinner from scratch every night, so it's understandable that very few people do it. Boiling some noodles and heating up some sauce is a time-honored tradition of the busy person tasked with making dinner for everyone. That doesn't mean you have to just eat what the grocery store gives you, though. Making little additions to store-bought items is a quick and easy way to make a delicious dinner. If you're making dinner tonight and finding your store-bought jar of alfredo sauce is a little flat and heavy, it probably needs a drop of acid! One great way to bring brightness to the sauce is to add a dash of white balsamic vinegar after you heat up the sauce.

Balsamic vinegar has a light, sweet, crisp flavor that cuts through the heavy cream. You can use regular balsamic, but it will muddy the color of your Alfredo sauce. There's a reason many chefs prefer white to regular balsamic vinegar – don't forget we eat with our eyes first! A splash of lemon will also achieve a similar effect in acidity, but will be a bit stronger in flavor.