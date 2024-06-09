Give Your Alfredo Pasta The Kick It Deserves With This Spicy Chili Paste

You don't need much Calabrian chili paste to add heat to your Alfredo sauce. Just a teaspoon of paste can bring on the heat and add those fruity and smoky notes without becoming overpowering. Once you've added it to your creamy Alfredo sauce recipe, you'll notice the spiciness is balanced by the very rich ingredients in the sauce. So, while you'll certainly get a kick, it won't be as intense as if you'd eaten a spoonful right from the jar.

Another thing to bear in mind about using Calabrian chili paste as a way to upgrade ​Alfredo sauce is that it contains salt. While this helps enhance the flavors of the cheese, cream, and peppers in your sauce, it can also cause your sauce to become overly salty if you're not careful. If you're making Alfredo sauce from scratch, you may need to reduce the amount of salt you use. Some cooks even choose to leave it out entirely. You can always add salt at the end of cooking if you find it needs a bit more.

Finally, there's no reason why you can't try adding Calabrian chili paste to a store-bought Alfredo sauce, too. In fact, there are even some brands out there that already have the fiery chilis mixed in, labeled as "spicy Alfredo" sauce, proving that this combination really works.