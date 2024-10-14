One Boozy Addition Takes Store-Bought Alfredo Sauce To New Heights

Everyone knows that the sauce is key to making the best Alfredo pasta. If you want to enjoy the creamy comfort of this delicious meal, you just have to get the sauce right, which often means making it from scratch. But sometimes, like after a particularly long, hectic workday, you just want to get dinner on the table as quickly as possible. So you bring out the Alfredo sauce you got from the store even though deep down, you know that it won't turn out the same.

It's no news that side-by-side, store-bought Alfredo sauces don't measure up to homemade. But just because the Alfredo sauce you got from the store doesn't taste as good as homemade doesn't mean your pasta has to be a flop. There's a solution: With one simple ingredient — white wine — you can transform that bland, jarred Alfredo sauce. The good news is it's pretty straightforward to upgrade store-bought Alfredo sauces with white wine and other ingredients you probably have sitting in your pantry.