The Best-Selling Amazon Find That Declutters Pots And Pans
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Many home cooks know the pain of looking for the right lid or pan while cooking and being unable to find anything in the under-counter mess. Frustrating enough on its own, it can spell disaster if this happens while you're already cooking, and something starts burning as you fumble through a pile of metal. One popular item on Amazon has helped solve this issue for thousands of people.
The Ordora Eight-Tier Adjustable Pot and Pan Organizer is a powerful ally in the organization of any home kitchen. Assembly is easy enough to require zero tools or screws, and shelves are adjustable to fit almost any size pot or pan.
This pot and pan organizer is a great solution for countertops, nooks, and cabinets — just be sure to double-check your dimensions. But if it's a fit, this organizer can be used vertically with one or both sides set up, or horizontally as either two separate racks or one that extends. For the low price of $23.99, there aren't many ways this affordable to transform your kitchen organization.
Professionalize your home kitchen
The Ordora pan organizer isn't just good for frying pans and soup pots. In its horizontal configuration, it can also be used as a tray divider, which is one of Martha Stewart's go-to kitchen organization tricks. Various baking sheets can take up a lot of awkward space when laid flat in a cabinet, but storing them vertically makes them easier to see, grab, and put away when clean.
According to the product listing, each of the shelves can hold 10 pounds. This should be sturdy enough for most Lodge pans, one of the best cast iron brands to buy — and also one of the most affordable. However, some customer reviews indicate that the shelves struggle with heavier pans, which work better on the bottom. (Ordora also sells a heavy-duty organizer, which can hold 120 pounds total.)
While the Ordora pan organizer is great for making sense of a messy cabinet, don't leave your kitchen drawers behind either. There are plenty of cheap Amazon finds to declutter kitchen drawers, including Aujen's stylistically-complementary expandable silverware organizer. Or, for a more versatile solution, the SpaceAid Bamboo Drawer Dividers with Inserts and Labels. Ensure everything is in its own place, just like the pros.