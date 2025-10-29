The Unconventional Apple Variety That Tastes Like Cinnamon & Caramel

Fall is a time for warm flavors that cut through the growing chill. Desserts like salted caramel apple pie, for example, are loaded with cinnamon and other classic spices that are perfect for the season. This time of year is also great for apple picking, and if you live near central Washington, you may be able to find one apple that encompasses fall in one bite: the Autumn Glory. This apple contains notes of caramel and cinnamon, making it perfect for baking or eating raw. Its low acidity and high natural sugars lend it an autumnal quality.

Created in Washington state in 1976 by breeder Dr. Yu Lin Wang, these apples are a cross between the Fuji and Golden Delicious varieties. Not until 2011, however, did Autumn Glories become available to the general public. That year, one of the world's largest apple growers and marketers, Domex Superfresh Growers, purchased its rights. The Eastern Washington-based company grows apples, pears, cherries, apricots, blueberries, and kiwis. Depending on where in the U.S. you live, you can find these apples at Walmart, Trader Joe's, and Whole Foods. People on Reddit praise this "sweet and crispy" fruit, writing, "If you see them, get them!"