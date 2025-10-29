The Unconventional Apple Variety That Tastes Like Cinnamon & Caramel
Fall is a time for warm flavors that cut through the growing chill. Desserts like salted caramel apple pie, for example, are loaded with cinnamon and other classic spices that are perfect for the season. This time of year is also great for apple picking, and if you live near central Washington, you may be able to find one apple that encompasses fall in one bite: the Autumn Glory. This apple contains notes of caramel and cinnamon, making it perfect for baking or eating raw. Its low acidity and high natural sugars lend it an autumnal quality.
Created in Washington state in 1976 by breeder Dr. Yu Lin Wang, these apples are a cross between the Fuji and Golden Delicious varieties. Not until 2011, however, did Autumn Glories become available to the general public. That year, one of the world's largest apple growers and marketers, Domex Superfresh Growers, purchased its rights. The Eastern Washington-based company grows apples, pears, cherries, apricots, blueberries, and kiwis. Depending on where in the U.S. you live, you can find these apples at Walmart, Trader Joe's, and Whole Foods. People on Reddit praise this "sweet and crispy" fruit, writing, "If you see them, get them!"
What to do with Autumn Glory apples
Don't feel like making anything in the kitchen? These juicy, crispy apples are great all on their own. The Autumn Glory's flavor is reportedly reminiscent of homemade applesauce or hot apple cider, so if you do want to create something entirely new, why not lean into what's already there? Try squeezing them into a rich, sweet cider or mashing them into a deliciously upgraded applesauce. One person on Reddit "made an amazing apple cobbler with them," which sounds like the perfect way to lean into the Autumn Glory's tasty flavor notes.
This apple's juice is also great in cocktails. Combine it with white wine for a delicious autumn sangria, or use it with a pinot noir in our apple sangria recipe. Rum and whiskey are great partners for this juice as well, meaning it would be perfect in this bourbon-based apple and honey cocktail.
Autumn Glories also pair well with more savory flavors like rosemary, basil, pork, and nuts. Mince them into a stuffing to add a subtle sweet note, then use that stuffing in your turkey this Thanksgiving. These apples are available from October until June, so there's plenty of time to play around with them.