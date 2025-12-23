Why Rick Steves Says Vegetarians Should 'Go Big' At Breakfast In Europe

As a vegetarian, I frequently have to do a little extra work to figure out my meals when I travel. Rick Steves has a great tip that I have found to work very well in my own travels: load up on the first meal of the day. It's a great time to get protein to make up for a day of salads, simple pastas, or veggie sandwiches. A plate full of eggs and cheese with a side of yogurt will help power you through your sightseeing.

Many hotels will also provide you with breakfast, so loading up on the meal can help the budgets of vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. If the hotel only provides a pastry and a coffee, it's worthwhile to go out and get a full meal at a cafe. It's often cheaper than the other meals of the day and may even be an opportunity to go to must-try restaurants that have heftier menus the rest of the day.