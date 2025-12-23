Why Rick Steves Says Vegetarians Should 'Go Big' At Breakfast In Europe
As a vegetarian, I frequently have to do a little extra work to figure out my meals when I travel. Rick Steves has a great tip that I have found to work very well in my own travels: load up on the first meal of the day. It's a great time to get protein to make up for a day of salads, simple pastas, or veggie sandwiches. A plate full of eggs and cheese with a side of yogurt will help power you through your sightseeing.
Many hotels will also provide you with breakfast, so loading up on the meal can help the budgets of vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. If the hotel only provides a pastry and a coffee, it's worthwhile to go out and get a full meal at a cafe. It's often cheaper than the other meals of the day and may even be an opportunity to go to must-try restaurants that have heftier menus the rest of the day.
Good vegetarian breakfasts throughout Europe
Eating vegetarian doesn't have to mean you'll miss out on regional specialties. Some breakfasts throughout Europe are naturally meat-free, while others are easy to modify. One of my favorites is the Full English or Scottish Breakfast. In Edinburgh, you can find many cafes serving a vegetarian fry up in the morning. Kilimanjaro Coffee does a version with zucchini fritters and veggie haggis instead of bacon and sausage. Yes, vegetarian haggis is not uncommon in Scotland, and it tastes good!
In the Balkans look for börek. You can often find the flaky pastry stuffed with potatoes or cheese. It often comes with a side of yogurt for a little extra protein and probiotics. A Turkish breakfast consists of many small dishes, most of which are meat-free. You can easily spend a morning sipping strong coffee and picking at the platter of eggs, bread, fruit, yogurt, vegetables, and blocks of feta. Elsewhere, look out for quiches to get some morning protein. In Spain, you can find a hearty, delicious tortilla de patata full of eggs and potatoes served throughout the day.