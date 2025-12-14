Martha Stewart's Clever Dishtowel Trick Creates The Cutest Curtains

Shutters and blinds may be in vogue when it comes to designing minimalist kitchen window treatments, but there's something to be said for the textural beauty of hanging up some curtains. Providing both aesthetic appeal and muting some of the harsh light streaming in from the windows, the curtains you choose can also introduce some whimsy to your cooking space. Why not take a tip from Martha Stewart and create the cutest cafe-style curtains for your kitchen by sewing together a stack of pretty dishtowels?

According to one of Stewart's Instagram posts, all you need to make a playful curtain reminiscent of Parisian cafes is a selection of dishtowels in a similar color palette and a sewing machine. Begin by making a straight cut through the center of each dishcloth so you end up with two long lengths. Then hem the raw edges so they look neat and well-finished. Place these hemmed panels next to each other — mixing and matching the sequence to your liking — until you've created a unique design. Finally, stitch all the sections together to produce one curtain. At this point, you can either use clips to attach them to a tension rod running along your window or fold over the top of the curtain and stitch it together to make a pocket for the rod to run through. Either way, hang your dainty curtain up your window at halfway height so the bottom of the fabric meets the windowsill to provide privacy.