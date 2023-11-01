What Does It Mean When A Bagel Is Scooped?
Bagels are unique for a number of reasons: their iconic ring shape is fun and functional, allowing hungry bagel lovers to slice the pastry in half and pile anything from bacon and eggs to smoked fish in between. Unlike many members of the bread family, bagels are boiled before baking in order to achieve their sleek and crunchy outer crust while the inner dough remains dense yet enjoyably fluffy.
Whether you prefer a classic bagel with cream cheese, a bacon, egg, and cheese on an everything bagel, or the Instagram-worthy rainbow bagels with fruit-infused spreads, there are many ways to enjoy this versatile baked good, although some are more controversial than others. "Scooping" has recently become a topic of conversation amongst the bagel community, and it's exactly what you think it is. When a bagel is scooped, the inner dough is removed after the bagel has already been baked.
When you scoop a bagel, you are essentially left with the crust and miss out on most of the yeasty, flavorful dough — the part that many bagel lovers enjoy the most. Some claim that removing a few carbs is the more nutritious way to eat it, while others value the deep groove carved out of the bagel halves, which makes room for more toppings that remain in place when you bite into it.
Scooping techniques and etiquette
There are plenty of eccentric bagels and ways to enjoy them: You can get them toasted or non-toasted, choose from various cream cheeses, and top them with veggies, bacon, and even smoked fish. You can even ask for it scooped, although there's no promise that the bagel shop will know how to accommodate your request. If you're left to scoop your own bagel, simply grab both halves of the baked good and begin excavating the inner dough. You can scoop a bagel with your hands, a spoon, or even a special scooping tool. These handy kitchen gadgets look like an extra large version of a peeler (or a tiny version of a weirdly shaped shovel) and are sold with the intent of making it quick and easy to remove the inside breading from your bagel.
If you prefer to enjoy bagels this way, consider scooping it yourself; in public, people might give you the side eye for tearing up a perfectly good pastry. While there is no hard and fast rule saying that a bagel can't be scooped, some may say that it takes away from the essence of the bagel you are meant to enjoy. It's normal to have meal preferences and requests when making food or ordering when out, but is there such a thing as going too far? Can asking for the inner bread of a bagel to be scooped out actually cause bagel lovers to be offended? According to one viral TikTok, it can.
One TikToker has the internet up in arms for requesting their bagel scooped
You've probably heard the saying, "When in Rome, do as the Romans do." If you find yourself in New York City, it's probably best to do as the New Yorkers do, especially when ordering bagels. A Los Angeles native caused quite the controversy when they posted a TikTok during their visit to Gotham, asking for a "scooped, gluten-free bagel." They lamented about how the New Yorker behind the counter refused to scoop a bagel and claimed that it's a common request in LA. Even though the content creator claimed, "that's how I want it," the bagel seller refused to accommodate. Many commenters have taken the side of the bagel maker, saying, "I'm a real bagel shop, scooped bagel is a crime." Others had to look up what scooping was because they were unfamiliar, then agreed that the request felt a bit sacrilegious.
Between users calling it "a crime" and "an insult to New Yorkers," the original poster uploaded another video sharing the good news that they were able to find a shop that would accommodate their scooping request. The cross-section of their cream cheese bagel and lox was definitely out of proportion compared to classic bagel preparations. Commenters were still not having it — one Los Angeles native even apologized to residents of the Big Apple on the TikToker's behalf. Clearly, scooping a bagel is frowned upon by many pastry lovers.