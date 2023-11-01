What Does It Mean When A Bagel Is Scooped?

Bagels are unique for a number of reasons: their iconic ring shape is fun and functional, allowing hungry bagel lovers to slice the pastry in half and pile anything from bacon and eggs to smoked fish in between. Unlike many members of the bread family, bagels are boiled before baking in order to achieve their sleek and crunchy outer crust while the inner dough remains dense yet enjoyably fluffy.

Whether you prefer a classic bagel with cream cheese, a bacon, egg, and cheese on an everything bagel, or the Instagram-worthy rainbow bagels with fruit-infused spreads, there are many ways to enjoy this versatile baked good, although some are more controversial than others. "Scooping" has recently become a topic of conversation amongst the bagel community, and it's exactly what you think it is. When a bagel is scooped, the inner dough is removed after the bagel has already been baked.

When you scoop a bagel, you are essentially left with the crust and miss out on most of the yeasty, flavorful dough — the part that many bagel lovers enjoy the most. Some claim that removing a few carbs is the more nutritious way to eat it, while others value the deep groove carved out of the bagel halves, which makes room for more toppings that remain in place when you bite into it.