10 Rules For Ordering At A Bar On New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve is the time of the year when all of us can let our hair down, celebrate the year just gone, and potentially sink a couple of drinks while doing it. Well, everyone except your bartender, that is. For bar staff, New Year's Eve can be in equal parts fun and torturous. I can tell you this because, throughout my decade-long career as a bartender, I've worked my fair share of New Year's Eve shifts, and I can tell you exactly how stressful they can be. Everyone's in a rush to get their drinks, the queues are enormous, and emotions are running pretty high.

Bartenders like myself have our own strategies for getting through a New Year's shift, which generally include refocusing on teamwork, working as efficiently as possible, and trying to have fun (hey, it's our New Year's Eve, too!). However, nothing helps us like customers knowing the rules. There are some things you should definitely do when you're ordering at a bar on New Year's Eve, and a fair few things that you should avoid doing entirely. Having seen both the best and the worst of customer behavior, I'm here to tell you what's what.