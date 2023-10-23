14 Ways People Order Drinks That Have Bartenders Shaking Their Heads

Ordering a drink at a bar can be pretty stressful. But your experience ordering is likely nothing compared to what the bartender goes through. Spending all day on their feet while keeping the recipes for dozens of drinks in their heads, bartenders have a job that can be pretty difficult at times.

Luckily, there are ways that you can make your bartender's life easier. Simple actions like having a sense of what you want to order when you get to the bar or what phrases like on the rocks and neat mean can make both you and your bartender's experience much smoother. Similarly, having a basic understanding of which liquors go in which cocktail or expressing your tastes to the bartender so they can make you the drink they think would resonate the most with you can increase communication and ensure you get the best drink.

However, there are also a lot of ways to order that will be unlikely to impress your bartender. From choosing specific liquors in certain cocktails to asking for drinks using cliché phrases, you should avoid some key things when you get to the front of the queue to avoid causing your server stress. ‌