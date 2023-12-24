You Don't Need Maraschino Liqueur For Deliciously Boozy Cocktail Cherries

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you want to prepare some cocktails at home and look like a proper mixologist, you'll need some cherries to add on top. And not just any cherries will do — the kind of cherry you see floating in your Old Fashioned is usually a maraschino cherry, which is historically made using maraschino liquor. The typical maraschino cherries you can get from the grocery store are a sugary, alcohol-free imitation that was invented in America during Prohibition, but the point is, you need cocktail cherries for cocktails.

Preparing cocktail cherries yourself isn't difficult. Making them boozier than store-bought maraschino cherries is also fairly easy. It's a simple process of simmering the cherries with sugar, water, and liquor. The standard is usually Luxardo-brand maraschino liqueur, but you don't necessarily need to use it to achieve the results you're after. Brandy, rum, or bourbon are all spirits that pair perfectly with cherries and can help you whip up drink-ready cocktail cherries to impress your friends.