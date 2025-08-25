Matt Damon's Favorite Sandwich Of All Time Comes With 5 Different Types Of Pork
Movie stars aren't always eating caviar and sipping on champagne. Sometimes, off-screen, they prefer the food of the hoi polloi, specifically the ubiquitous sandwich. "Good Will Hunting" star Matt Damon is no different. He enjoys one that belongs on an under-the-radar list of sandwiches you may not know exist. During an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Damon revealed his favorite sandwich can be found at Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery in Santa Monica, California. It's called "the Godmother," and this fairytale-sounding meal uses five different types of pork: Prosciutto, ham, capicola, mortadella, and Genoa salami. No substitutions are allowed, so don't start asking about the turkey.
According to the deli's website, the Godmother starts with an Italian roll, which has a bit of a crunchy exterior and a soft, chewy interior. In addition to the magical, meaty pork fillings, the sandwich includes provolone cheese and either mild peppers or those of the hot variety if you're feeling spicy. On top of all that, a slice of tomato, some lettuce, onions, and pickles are tightly layered in. The Godmother is finished with three condiments: Mayonnaise, mustard, and Italian dressing. It's a sandwich worthy of someone who battles alien creatures to keep "The Great Wall" safe.
It's a balancing act
Why so many meats? The Godmother doesn't mess around. Each of the five adds its own texture, spices, and salty goodness to the overall taste while creating a balance. Genoa salami is a dried meat that is garlicky, slightly acidic, and spicy. It provides a perfect contrast to mortadella.
What exactly is mortadella? Often called the bologna of Italy, mortadella is made from finely ground pork blended with some fat. It is rich and smooth, with hints of pistachio and black pepper. Then comes the capicola, also known as gabagool to "The Sopranos" fans. It is thinly sliced, salty, spicy, and a little chewy.
To create symmetry, the Godmother turns to sweeter cuts of pork. Anyone who enjoys a charcuterie board from time to time or makes prosciutto-wrapped asparagus to impress dinner guests is familiar with this Italian staple. It looks similar to capicola, but these cured, paper-thin slices are sweet, salty, and creamy on the palate. The longer it's aged, the better. Prosciutto, along with the ham — which is sweet, smoky, salty, and slightly more substantial in texture — rounds out this meat squad. When assembled, the layers of flavor complement each other in a way that makes your taste buds feel like they've encountered nirvana. It's no wonder that Matt Damon is a fan of this sandwich.