Matt Damon's Favorite Sandwich Of All Time Comes With 5 Different Types Of Pork

Why so many meats? The Godmother doesn't mess around. Each of the five adds its own texture, spices, and salty goodness to the overall taste while creating a balance. Genoa salami is a dried meat that is garlicky, slightly acidic, and spicy. It provides a perfect contrast to mortadella.

What exactly is mortadella? Often called the bologna of Italy, mortadella is made from finely ground pork blended with some fat. It is rich and smooth, with hints of pistachio and black pepper. Then comes the capicola, also known as gabagool to "The Sopranos" fans. It is thinly sliced, salty, spicy, and a little chewy.

To create symmetry, the Godmother turns to sweeter cuts of pork. Anyone who enjoys a charcuterie board from time to time or makes prosciutto-wrapped asparagus to impress dinner guests is familiar with this Italian staple. It looks similar to capicola, but these cured, paper-thin slices are sweet, salty, and creamy on the palate. The longer it's aged, the better. Prosciutto, along with the ham — which is sweet, smoky, salty, and slightly more substantial in texture — rounds out this meat squad. When assembled, the layers of flavor complement each other in a way that makes your taste buds feel like they've encountered nirvana. It's no wonder that Matt Damon is a fan of this sandwich.