Declutter Kitchen Countertops With This Cheap Amazon Solution
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A kitchen counter swamped with crockery, utensils, and a jumble of cleaning products is a recipe for sensory overload. However, with a little organization and an over-the-sink dish-drying rack from Amazon, you can declutter those worktops and get back to living your best life.
The adjustable Sakugi dish rack sits directly over a kitchen sink, which means it takes up very little counter space. Available in neutral colorways, including black, grey, and white, it easily complements the existing aesthetic of any cooking area and creates a single spot for storing plates, bowls, cups, pan lids, and chopping boards. Better yet, it makes doing the washing up much quicker: Simply wash your dishes, stow them safely in the rack, and let the water drain into the sink.
Each standard unit, priced at $22.99, consists of two shelves with three attached baskets for crockery, as well as a cutlery holder, knife holder, and cutting board holder. Also included are five utility hooks for hanging anything from mugs and spoons to dish towels and measuring cups. The multipurpose design means you don't have to use it solely for storing dishes, either. The smaller baskets are ideal for housing dish soap and sponges, but you could just as easily use them for freshly washed produce like fruits and herbs, dried goods, or other cleaning supplies.
The Sakugi dish rack is adjustable and space-saving
The Sakugi dish rack is designed to be space-saving, streamlined, and easy to keep clean, which is useful for smaller kitchens or dorm rooms. As it uses the space above a kitchen sink, it won't impinge on your counters; the narrow legs sit on either side, taking up a minimal footprint (there are suction cups underneath to ensure they stay put). Better yet, its width can be freely adjusted from 30 to just under 40 inches, which means it can fit in almost any space – just make sure your faucet height is under 21 inches. You can also purchase the rack with four, five, or six baskets if you need additional receptacles (the six-basket option in black is a little pricier and costs $37.99). While the dish rack does require assembly, the only tool you'll need is an Allen key.
