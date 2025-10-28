The Affordable IKEA Find That Cuts Counter Clutter Down To Size
The key to quick cooking is to keep all the essential items you need within easy reach. For instance, instead of storing oils and seasonings inside a cupboard, copy the line chefs at fancy restaurants and set up a little mise en place beside your stovetop so you can save both time and energy. The problem, of course, is that certain items that are used on a daily basis can make your kitchen counter look cluttered and unsightly if they're left out. While a utensil holder is useful for stowing your tongs or slotted spoons, it can take up prime real estate in a compact kitchen, especially if you need the space for chopping veggies or rolling out pizza dough. The solution is to cut all that clutter down to size by fitting a Sunnersta rail from IKEA onto your kitchen wall.
At just $4.99, the budget-friendly price point of this versatile item means it can easily join the ranks of the best IKEA kitchen finds that are less than $10. The full item consists of a rail, four hooks, and two baskets, which can be fixed onto your wall to free up counter space (the screws for wall mounting are sold separately). You can hang individual items off the hooks, such as measuring cups and spoons, and stow smaller items inside the pair of baskets that clip onto the rail itself. Using the vertical space that would otherwise be left empty makes superb use of a redundant area while also helping to organize a messy kitchen in moments. Plus, it looks super chic.
IKEA's Sunnersta rail can carry the weight of several items
The maximum load per hook is 9 punds and per container is 4 pounds, which means that IKEA's Sunnersta rail can easily support wooden spoons, kitchen shears, or other small items like cutlery or a micro-grater, thereby circumscribing all your busy clutter in one dedicated location. As with all IKEA purchases, this item is easy to customize; simply purchase more hooks or baskets separately to create a more personalized rail. You can also fix two or more rails next to each other to make a longer one, or stack a second rail below to make another row. There's a cute little Sunnersta compatible shelf that's available too, priced at $1.99, which can be clipped on for housing slightly larger items.
Other IKEA finds that will instantly update your kitchen and provide a dedicated space for every utensil and tool include the Utrusta pull-out pantry organizer ($400) and the Groeryd utility cart ($159.99). However, if you've got plenty of drawers to hide away your clutter, modular bins from Dollar Tree are a cheap and cheerful item that will help organize your kitchen. Simply place them inside the drawers and create a designated spot for those odds and ends that never seem to find a home, such as batteries, matches, or toothpicks.