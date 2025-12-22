For Perfectly Caramelized Sweet Potatoes Follow This Tip

To get the party started, start by cleaning your sweet potatoes. If you like the peels removed, do so before putting them in a pot and covering them with cold water. Larger veggies can be cut in half, so they parboil a little quicker. Whole sweet potatoes need to boil for at least five minutes, but no more than 10. If you dice or cube them before boiling, this time becomes even shorter. After five minutes, stick a fork into one of the sweet potatoes and pierce the surface. It should have little resistance, but not be cooked all the way through.

Be sure not to walk away and forget about them. An overcooked sweet potato is going to be mushy. You also want to make certain that you remove them from the water right after you parboil them, or they will soak up that water and lose some flavor. If you plan to cut up your sweet potatoes before parboiling, be sure to cut them into uniform pieces so they cook at the same rate. You can parboil your sweet potatoes up to two days before you plan to use them. So, whether you are making grilled sweet potatoes with soy sauce, maple, and bacon or baking them in the oven, try parboiling and your taste buds will thank you.