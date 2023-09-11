14 Common Mistakes People Make With Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes have been around for longer than you might think. While the origins of the sweet potato are hotly debated, the plant's history may stretch back as far as 57 million years, with the very earliest forms of the family it comes from, the morning glory, being found in fossilized remains in India. Sweet potatoes as a food may have come quite long after that, with the first cultivation potentially happening around 2500-1850 B.C., and they seem to have been crossing the Pacific Ocean way back in A.D. 1100 when the plant appears to have traveled from South America to Polynesia. All of this, of course, points towards sweet potatoes being as popular back in the day as they are now, whether they're baked into a casserole or cooked as fries.

So, if sweet potatoes have been cooked by humans for thousands of years, why do we still get them so wrong? You'd think by now we'd have nailed it, but these tubers can be surprisingly tricky to get right. Sweet potatoes have a tendency to become too soft way too quickly or else remain hard and challenging to eat. And while storing them may seem simple, it's all too easy to mess it up and end up with a browning or brittle potato. The key, though, is to avoid these common mistakes for great sweet potatoes every time.