A Simmer Pot Kit Is The Perfect Budget-Friendly Gift For Foodies
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you have a loved one who is often found whipping something up in the kitchen or hosting dinner parties every other weekend, consider gifting them a handmade simmer pot kit this holiday season. This easy and low-cost gift is a great way to give your loved one something personal and thoughtful. A 2022 Center for Biological Diversity report found that "68% are likely to make a handmade or DIY gift during the holiday season."
Some Reddit users feel that handmade gifts are often appreciated over something store-bought. Look no further than a simmer pot kit for a unique homemade gift that livens up the room.
A simmer pot consists of fresh and dried ingredients with robust, flavorful aromas that create an extra special scent when combined in boiling water. Like potpourri, the collection of fruits, herbs, and spices combine to fill a house with cozy, welcoming smells. People use simmer pots as a natural way to elevate their space and embrace the spirit of the holiday with the scent of cinnamon, citrus, and even apple cider. The beauty of this gift is how simple yet customizable it is, allowing you to combine your loved one's favorite scents into one deliciously-smelling kit. If you're buying for a natural hostess or a new homeowner this holiday, consider introducing them to the wonderful world of simmer pots with their very own starter kit.
This DIY simmer pot kit looks great and smells even better
A simmer pot kit is the perfect low-cost gift that gives your loved one something useful and thoughtful. All the ingredients — like cinnamon sticks, sprigs of rosemary, and cranberries — are available at your local grocery store, and you can add as many or as little to the kit as your budget will allow.
If you plan on gifting within 24 hours of assembling, you can collect fresh ingredients like apple and orange slices (one TIkToker made an entire batch of simmer pot kits featuring unpeeled clementines). However, If these kits will hang out under the tree for a few days, consider adding more dried ingredients so your gift won't spoil. There is a thin line between a simmer pot kit and a collection of groceries — when giving something niche like a simmer pot kit, it's the small details that make it extra unique. Consider tossing a small cutting board or a fruit slicer into the kit for a special touch to complete the gift.
In a cleaning tips subreddit, people traded simmer pot recipes and discussed ways to elevate their deliciously scented concoctions. Some prefer a traditional blend of spices like star anise, cloves, and rosemary, while others like brighter scents like lemon, mint, and tomato leaves. One user shared that adding vanilla extract to a simmer pot makes a world of difference — a small bottle of homemade vanilla extract would elevate the traditional simmer pot kit to new heights.
These simmer pot recipes are foodie-approved
The internet is seriously loving this DIY simmer pot gift idea, claiming it is the perfect gift for the foodie in your life. One crafty gifter who made simmer pot kits for their coworkers posted to Reddit, "It went really well! They all loved them!"
Another user reached out to the Reddit community while debating whether a kit would be a good gift for their family. Commenters reassured the poster that simmer pot kits are a great gift that showcases thought and kindness. One user shared, "I would love someone to gift me the ingredients for a simmer pot. That would be more beneficial to me than more sweets which is what you are normally given around the holidays!"
Not only are these kits practical, but they can also be impressively decorative. After deciding which ingredients to add to your simmer pot kit, grab a cute jar, resealable container, or even an actual pot to keep the contents fresh. One crafty content creator assembled a DIY simmer pot kit on TikTok, complete with a small glass pot, and followers were seriously in awe of its festive appearance and thoughtful details. Commenters confirmed, "I would be thrilled to get this as a gift."