The Affordable Steak Cut That Makes A Perfect Pot Roast

There are several cuts of meat that are perfect for making pot roast, such as chuck, rump, and round roast. However, with U.S. beef prices soaring, purchasing these large joints for a relaxed Sunday lunch can make a huge dent in a family's weekly grocery budget. The solution is to consider more affordable cuts that don't break the bank and yet benefit from a lengthy slow cook, such as blade steak (also known as Denver steak).

Blade steak comes from the shoulder area (or shoulder blade) of a cow, known as the chuck. The reason it's cheaper than other cuts? It has a line of tough connective tissue, or gristle, running along it, which means it isn't ideal for pan-frying like a ribeye or sirloin. A quick sear simply doesn't give the connective tissue enough time to render down and soften. While blade steak is tougher than other cuts, it has a rich beefy flavor that's ideal for slow cooking. Simmering it away for hours in a seasoned broth with a selection of vegetables allows the collagen in the connective tissue to melt down and render. This lends the steak a tender quality, succulent texture, and unctuous flavor once cooked. Moreover, the collagen and fat in the steak imbue the gravy with a rich, umami-ness and complexity without the hefty price tag that comes with bigger cuts.