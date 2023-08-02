14 Mistakes You Might Be Making With Your Pot Roast

Seasoning, even as simple as salt and pepper, takes any meal to the next level. When you're putting all of your ingredients into the slow cooker, it's important to season as you prep but don't go overboard, as some mistakes can't be fixed once they're made. For instance, you can't remove salt once it's there, so while it's imperative to use it, you should take care not to add too much.

Unfortunately, pot roast isn't a "taste as you go" kind of meal — most of the ingredients are put in raw, and you can't dip a spoon in the dish until the end when everything is thoroughly cooked. There are simple seasoning mistakes you're probably making, like only seasoning everything one time. When seasoning, a good place to start is with salt and pepper; of course, a generous heaping of herbs, such as thyme, rosemary, bay leaves, or oregano, are also great to rub into your meat as you're browning it. Additional seasonings like onion powder, garlic powder, and even a little paprika or cayenne for a touch of spice can help elevate the flavors, too. It doesn't hurt to give it a taste when the timer goes off before you deem it ready. When you're on the final touches, you can absolutely add more seasoning to bring the dish to where you want it to be.