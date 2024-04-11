Why It's A Mistake To Use Tenderloin When Making Pot Roast

Making a fantastic pot roast requires cooking a cut of meat on low heat for an extended period of time. The best cuts of beef to use for a pot roast are ones that have lots of connective tissue because all the collagen around that tough muscle deliciously tenderizes under a low and slow cooking method. Cuts of beef that contain very little fat are also great for cooking pot roasts. Beef tenderloin doesn't have a lot of connective tissue, it's naturally tender, and it has very little collagen, which makes it a poor choice for your next pot roast.

The tenderloin runs along the back end of the cow's spine, so the muscle isn't used much. The inactivity of this muscle prevents it from strengthening and toughening, which makes it very tender. It's clear why this cut of beef is called "tenderloin." Since the technique of making a pot roast optimally entails turning really tough cuts of beef into tender meat as they cook low and slow, the naturally tender texture of tenderloin doesn't make this meat the best option for pot roasting.