The Reason To Unplug Your Microwave When You're Not Using It
Most people wouldn't think to unplug their microwave unless they were moving it. But there are actually some good reasons to cut off its electrical supply. It virtually removes the minuscule risk of fire and can protect appliances from electrical surges. Perhaps the biggest regular benefit comes from saving a handful of dollars on the power bill.
Some electric appliances continue to draw power from the outlet even when not in use, often to power digital displays or be able to turn on quickly. This is known as standby power, or sometimes vampire power. In the kitchen, microwaves are one of the biggest culprits, using up to 7 watts just sitting on the counter (compared to up to 1,000 watts while cooking).
Some of the home's biggest users of standby power — central heating and air conditioning, water heaters, and refrigerators — are impractical to unplug when not in use. Kitchen appliances often account for a small percentage of household electricity use, but even then, unplugging infrequently used items like air fryers, coffee makers, and microwaves can add up to modest benefits.
Benefits of unplugging the microwave
Unplugging the microwave when not in use can be folded into a nightly kitchen shutdown routine, similar to how professional chefs close their work kitchens at the end of the day. After fully cleaning all dishes and cooking surfaces, clean the interior of any appliances as well and unplug the non-essentials until their next use. But for the microwave, you'll want to reverse those final two steps.
One of the biggest microwave cleaning mistakes people make is not unplugging the unit before cleaning it. Microwaves are teeming with electric currents, and you're likely using a liquid cleaner that conducts electricity well. Don't electrocute yourself wiping down old tomato sauce, and just unplug the box first — and wait 30 seconds for any lingering current or standby power to dissipate.
You may not be cleaning your microwave often enough, but at minimum, it should be unplugged for cleaning once a week. Another good time to pull the plug is before any extended trips out of the house. Resetting the clock may be annoying, but there's also no reason to pay for it to tell the time to an empty and unused kitchen.