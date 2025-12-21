The Reason To Unplug Your Microwave When You're Not Using It

Most people wouldn't think to unplug their microwave unless they were moving it. But there are actually some good reasons to cut off its electrical supply. It virtually removes the minuscule risk of fire and can protect appliances from electrical surges. Perhaps the biggest regular benefit comes from saving a handful of dollars on the power bill.

Some electric appliances continue to draw power from the outlet even when not in use, often to power digital displays or be able to turn on quickly. This is known as standby power, or sometimes vampire power. In the kitchen, microwaves are one of the biggest culprits, using up to 7 watts just sitting on the counter (compared to up to 1,000 watts while cooking).

Some of the home's biggest users of standby power — central heating and air conditioning, water heaters, and refrigerators — are impractical to unplug when not in use. Kitchen appliances often account for a small percentage of household electricity use, but even then, unplugging infrequently used items like air fryers, coffee makers, and microwaves can add up to modest benefits.