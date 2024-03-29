Are You Cleaning Your Microwave Often Enough?

How often do you clean your microwave oven? Is it once a week, monthly, or every few months? As surprising as it may seem, this kitchen appliance can harbor all sorts of germs — despite its ability to kill bacteria. Microwave ovens can sterilize sponges and scrub pads, inactivating 99% of all microbes. However, bacteria can still thrive on the handles and walls of the microwave. Additionally, food debris can affect its efficiency over time and, in some cases, clog the filter, increasing the risk of fire.

With that in mind, it's a good idea to clean your microwave oven once a week or more. If you reheat a soup to the point where it splatters, clean up the mess immediately. Otherwise, the food splatter will harden and become a hot spot for bacteria. Plus, it will be much harder to remove, especially if we're talking about fatty foods that can leave grease stains on the microwave walls.