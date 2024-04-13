Avoid Hand Mixer Splatter With One Genius Hack

Stand mixers are nice to have in the kitchen, but not everyone's got the counter space, not to mention the budget, to accommodate one. They're also not the right tool for every mixing job. Hand mixers, on the other hand, cost hundreds of dollars less than the cheapest stand mixer, can be easily stored in a drawer or cabinet, and are super agile for even the smallest volume recipes. Hand mixers have one major drawback, however: They can make a big mess. The problem is that you have to have the top of the bowl open, of course, to get the mixer inside. But without a lid, there's nothing to stop the stuff from flying out all over the counter, your hands, and the mixer itself. Naturally, the internet has solved this problem though — all you need is a paper plate.

If you tend to avoid using a hand mixer for fear of messing up your countertops, try punching two holes into a paper plate and sticking the beaters through it. The plate will hover over the bowl as a temporary lid, so when you rev up the machine to upgrade a boxed cake mix or fluff up a batch of whipped cream, more of the sticky stuff will stay in the bowl, and you'll also keep your hands clean.