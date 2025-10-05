Order This Drink From Starbucks If You're Craving Something Sweet (With Less Sugar)
It's no secret that some of the drinks at Starbucks can be a bit on the sugary side — especially if you add extra syrups, sauces, and/or sweeteners. The coffee chain also has plenty of sugary pastries (all of which we've ranked). But, despite the array of sweet treats available, it's possible to have a delicious Starbucks experience without consuming a ton of sugar. When you're craving a sweet drink but want to keep the sugar content to a minimum, here's what you should order: the Vanilla Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew. It's just the right amount of sweet. And if you're wondering what exactly the Nitro cold brew is, you can read our guide.
The drink contains just a ½-inch splash of the vanilla sweet cream — there are no other pumps of syrup or any other extras. As a result, this coffee contains just 4 grams of sugar. This is quite minuscule in relation to how much sugar is recommended for one person to have in a day — according to the American Heart Association, men should consume no more than 36 grams of added sugar, while women should consume no more than 25 grams of added sugar. With this in mind, the Vanilla Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew is a fantastic choice for anyone trying to be a bit conscious about their sugar intake.
Of course, there's nothing wrong with indulging in a sugary drink from time to time, as long it's in moderation. But, to keep your sugar intake down overall, you might want to make the Vanilla Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew your go-to Starbucks order.
Other Starbucks orders with less sugar — and what to avoid
The Vanilla Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew is actually not the only drink on the Starbucks menu that is low in sugar, so you have options if you want to switch it up from time to time. Another great choice is the Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso — if you get the tall size, it has only 8 grams of sugar. The tall comes with one pump of brown sugar syrup, while the grande comes with two pumps. So, if you want to get a grande, you can request to keep it to just one pump of syrup. That way you keep the sugar content at 8 grams (with a second pump, it goes up to 15 grams).
Or, if you want a break from coffee, you can order the Iced Black Tea Lemonade. The tall contains 8 grams of sugar, while the grande contains 11 grams, either of which is a good option — and if you're watching your sugar intake, you can decide for yourself where your personal threshold is for sugar content in a drink.
Meanwhile, if you're wondering which drinks that you should avoid at Starbucks when to comes to sugar content, then you'll want to stay away from any Frappuccino option. In fact, we include Frappuccinos on our list of Starbucks drinks you should avoid ordering at all costs — specifically because of the high sugar amount in each option. For example, a grande Caramel Frappuccino contains 54 grams of sugar, and a grande Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino contains 65 grams of sugar.